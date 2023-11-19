North Carolina Central secured a dominant victory over Delaware State in record-setting fashion, giving them a great FCS playoff resume.

Rebounding from their 50-20 loss to Howard University to push them out of contention for the Celebration Bowl, North Carolina Central secured a dominant 55-14 victory over Delaware State. The record-setting victory gives North Carolina Central an NCAA FCS Playoffs resume that should get them selected on Sunday.

EAGLES WIN! @NCCU_Football seniors go out in style, as No. 14 NCCU cruises to a 55-14 victory over Delaware State. Eagles finish regular season with 9-2 record & await the FCS playoffs selection show on Sunday at 12:30pm (ESPNU). Game Stats: https://t.co/X9JGR17tX5@MEACSports pic.twitter.com/mdlxv58FCZ — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) November 18, 2023

Davius Richard had a standout game to conclude the regular season for the Eagles. He threw for 386 yards and 5 touchdowns, setting a record for total offensive yards and pass completions in program history.

His stellar game extended his career marks and helped him surpass former Eagle quarterback Earl Harvey. Per usual for Richard, he ran the ball five times and gained 35 yards and a rushing touchdown. Led by Richard the offense finished the game with 669 total yards against the Hornets. With 407 passing yards is the most since 2016.

Meanwhile, Eagle kicker Adrian Olivo became the team's all-time leading scorer and broke the career record for extra-point kicks after he kicked two successful field goals and 5 PATs. His contribution of 13 points on Saturday brings his career total to 281 points, surpassing the previous record set by Brandon Gilbert.

Wide receiver Joaquin Davis was a favorite target on the afternoon as he had a career-high 128 yards and three touchdowns on only six catches.

Not to be outdone, Latrell Collier ran for 75 yards and scored a touchdown, ending his final home game in legendary fashion. Although he didn't set a record on the day, he stands at the 8th leading rusher in school history with 2,265 career rushing yards.

North Carolina Central had a phenomenal season that saw them go 3-0 out of conference, with two wins against Elon and Campbell, and several dominant wins in conference. They were able to outlast Morgan State's bruising defense in a 16-10 Thursday night primetime game to open up conference play and only narrowly missed being MEAC Champion and a 2023 Celebration Bowl participant because of their demoralizing loss to Howard University.

Now, the Eagles are waiting to see if they'll be selected to participate in the NCAA FCS Playoffs. The selection show will air on Sunday at 12:30 PM EST on ESPNU. With a 9-1 FCS record, the Eagles should be shoo-ins to make the playoffs and fight for a National Championship amongst the best in the FCS.

Only time will tell if they get the selection but the HBCU community is eager to see how a dominant Eagle team fares in the postseason.