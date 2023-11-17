In the final week of the season, three teams fight for a bid to the Celebration Bowl: Morgan State, North Carolina Central & Howard.

We're reaching the end of the season and there are so many clinching scenarios for different MEAC programs in December. It's moments like these that make College Football one of the most thrilling and nail-biting extravaganzas in the world.

But the MEAC Conference, despite facing setbacks with the departure of Hampton, North Carolina A&T, FAMU, and Bethune-Cookman, has plenty to be excited about. The head-to-head success they've had against the SWAC brings some much-needed optimism. And there are three teams to watch out for: Howard University, Morgan State University, and the reigning Black College Football National Champions, North Carolina Central University. These three have a shot at winning the MEAC Championship and heading to the Celebration Bowl. Even with NCCU's loss to Howard, there's still hope for these programs to make a splash in the postseason.

Howard University

The first team on the list is the Bison, who have the power to shape their own destiny. Despite starting the season with a 2-4 record, they showcased their dominance with impressive victories over Morehouse College and Robert Morris. However, they also experienced the agony of three close game losses against Hampton, Eastern Michigan, and Northwestern, followed by a crushing defeat on the road against Harvard.

But just like last season's heroics, once conference play started, there was a noticeable shift in the Bison's performance. They kicked off conference play with two close wins against Norfolk State and Delaware State before suffering a heartbreaker at South Carolina State, which seemingly dashed their hopes of a MEAC title. However, things took a turn when the Bulldogs lost to another team on this list and the Bison shocked the community by dominating the Eagles. This resurgence has put them back in the conversation as the top team in the MEAC.

All they have to do to make it to the big game in Atlanta and play the SWAC Champion is to defeat the Morgan State Bears at home this Saturday at Greene Stadium. Simply put, if they win, they're in. If they lose, they are out, no questions asked.

With the game at 1pm and the NCCU vs Del State game at 2pm, there's a pretty good chance to see how things play out early on.

North Carolina Central University

The North Carolina Central Eagles, the reigning Black College Football Champions, have a pretty good chance at repeating as MEAC Champions and making it back to the Celebration Bowl for another shot at taking home the win.

In an epic showdown last year, the Eagles emerged victorious over the Jackson State Tigers, who were led by then-coach Deion Sanders. With high expectations heading into this season, they were primed to defend their MEAC championship and clinch another birth in the Celebration Bowl.

For most of the season, they lived up to the high expectations, with an awesome 3-0 record to start conference play and a solid 8-1 overall record heading into Week 11, their only loss coming to ranked FBS team UCLA. But then, their control over their own destiny slipped away when they got crushed by Howard, ending with a final score of 50-20 at Greene Stadium.

Even with all the challenges, there's still hope for them to come out on top. To succeed, they need to win the MEAC and secure a spot in the Celebration Bowl. First, Morgan State has to beat the Bison on their Senior Day. Then, the Eagles have to excel in Delaware against the winless Delaware State Hornets in conference play this season.

They have this scenario because they defeated the Bears earlier in the season 16-10. And even if they were to beat Delaware State to get to 9-2 on the season and the Bison still won their game, the Eagles still have a shot at making the FCS Playoffs with an at-large bid because they have one of the better overall records in FCS football and they are ranked 14th in the AFCA Coaches Poll leading into their matchup against the Hornets.

To boost their margin of victory, they'd have to score a solid win against Delaware State, especially after that big loss to the Bison.

Morgan State University

The Morgan State University Bears, the wild card and underdog of this situation, are the team with the most to gain and the least to lose. Quietly, they have emerged as one of the MEAC's better and most underrated teams, experiencing a resurgence in their football program this season.

When it comes to historical achievements, the Bears have clinched three MEAC Championships in 1976, 1979, and most recently in 2014. As we approach almost a decade since their last conference championship, it's worth noting their impressive record of 3-1 in conference play. They've had some awesome wins against Norfolk State, Delaware State, and even the Buddy Pough-led South Carolina State Bulldogs. These victories have been key to their success.

With an overall record of 4-5, they have a chance to reach a .500 win percentage. To recapture their 2014 glory and secure both the MEAC Championship and a spot in the Celebration Bowl, they must achieve something they haven't done since 2016: defeat the Bison.

With their victories over the Bulldogs, who had previously defeated the Bison, they possess all the necessary capabilities to achieve this remarkable feat. Not only would it be satisfying to spoil their rival's Championship chances, but it would also make their senior day even more memorable.

In order to secure their spot in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, the Bears not only require a victory but also rely on a North Carolina Central loss to Delaware State. This outcome would leave the Eagles with a 3-2 record in Conference Play, opening the doors for the Bears to claim their tickets to Atlanta.

This Saturday is set to be a pivotal day in the history of the MEAC. With all three games streaming on ESPN+, the conference will surely draw the attention of the HBCU football world.