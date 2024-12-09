Tulane football seems to be bracing itself for a potential Jon Sumrall departure. The head coach's impressive 2024 work has his name linked for prominent power conference openings, particularly North Carolina.

Sumrall finally broke his silence on the rapidly moving rumors swirling around his future with the Green Wave. University officials now know his plan, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Tulane coach Jon Sumrall has informed Tulane officials that he’s not pursuing any of the open jobs in this cycle. Sumrall’s name had been one of interest for all of the open Power 4 jobs,” Thamel shared on X.

North Carolina remains the most coveted power conference opening in this hiring cycle. Purdue filled its vacancy Sunday morning by luring UNLV's Barry Odom.

Tulane's Jon Sumrall gives fiery answer amid North Carolina chatter

There's more involving Sumrall. He raised his voice in addressing the rumors of him and UNC becoming a possibility.

“Are you asking this question because I don’t have a Tulane logo on?” Sumrall asked first during his Sunday media session. Sumrall was originally holding the conference after the announcement that his team was selected for the Gasparilla Bowl. He then added how he never attends church wearing Tulane gear.

But then he fired off two more strong questions involving the Tar Heels rumblings.

“Am I here? I mean, my goodness. Do you want me to leave?” Sumrall asked. “I get asked about it every day right now.”

Sumrall is aware that Green Wave fans are upset over two costly losses. Both defeats, including the American Athletic Conference title game loss to Army, costed Tulane a potential College Football Playoff bid.

“But I’m here, I showed up to work today,” Sumrall said. “I’m not gonna comment about hypotheticals. I’m trying to figure out how we can win a game. People call, they call my agent. I don’t talk to him very often. Very little gets to me. Very little, almost nothing gets to me. I’m like, I’m not talking, I’m not talking, I’m not talking.”

Sumrall concluded he loves New Orleans and is not envisioning leaving for any job. He even dropped this popular Wolf of Wall Street clip on Twitter, in response to Thamel's report.

The Tar Heels, off Sumrall's words, will likely need to turn elsewhere. But already, UNC created quite the stir in interviewing six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick on Dec. 5.

Tulane, meanwhile, will take on Florida for the Dec. 20 bowl game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium.