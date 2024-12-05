North Carolina football received a surprise visitor for the Tar Heels' open head coaching job. Turns out, even Bill Belichick is interested.

That's not a typo. The six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Belichick showed interest in the UNC opening. He sat and interviewed for the position Thursday, per Grant Hughes of 247Sports.

Belichick is a red-hot head coaching contender. Many fans believe he'll want another crack at the NFL. Especially with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears all open. But Belichick attempting to dive into the college game is out of the blue — even if it involves UNC blue. The jokes poured in once word got out of Belichick's UNC interest.

“The idea of Bill Belichick going to recruits houses trying to give NIL pitches is so funny,” one fan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Audacy Sports 49ersWebzone host Brian Renick laughed at the idea of the 72-year-old Belichick connecting with college athletes.

Another fan believed Belichick is due to pull off a Brian Kelly move.

“Can’t wait for the Brian Kelly-esque ticktock dances with Belichick and recruits to pop off,” the fan posted.

That fan referenced the LSU head coach infamously dancing with a recruit in a Tik Tok video back in 2022, only to lose that recruit.

One more fan, though, shared a humorous concern for Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend.

“This would be fun! Are we sure his girlfriend would be willing to live in a college town though?” that fan asked.

North Carolina happens to be replacing one other coach in his 70s in Mack Brown. The longtime Tar Heels head coach got fired before the season ended.

Not every applicant and interviewee of the UNC job has lived past seven decades, though. UNC is reportedly also targeting Jon Sumrall of Tulane. The Tulane head coach is 31 years younger than the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach.