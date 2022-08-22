The North Carolina Tar Heels will be rolling to the 2022 college football season with Drake Maye as their starting quarterback. North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown announced the decision Monday.

Via Adam Smith of Inside Carolina:

“Coach Mack Brown made the announcement Monday, naming the redshirt freshman Maye the team’s starter, and thus Jacolby Criswell the backup, in a long-awaited decision that has arrived five days before the Tar Heels’ season-opening game against Florida A&M.”

Winning the quarterback battle also means that Maye will be the one tasked to cover the enormous void left on offense by Sam Howell, who is now in the NFL with the Washington Commanders. With Howell, the Tar Heels became one of the most exciting offenses not only in the ACC but in the nation, as well in 2021. That year, North Carolina ranked 16th nationally with 35.3 points per game and 12th with 464.3 total yards per contest. While Howell is no longer in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels can still expect huge contributions to their passing attack from wide receiver Josh Downs, who had an electrifying 2021 campaign in which he racked up 1,335 passing yards and eight touchdowns on 101 receptions.

Drake Maye edges out Jacolby Criswell for North Carolina football QB starting gig. In 2021, both players saw some action on the field, albeit very limited. Criswell went 13 of 21 for 179 passing yards and a touchdown, while Maye completed 7 of 10 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Maye will look to lead North Carolina football to a victory when the Tar Heels open their 2022 season at home on Aug. 25 against the Florida A&M Rattlers