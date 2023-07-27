North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is blasting the tampering taking place because of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals for players. Brown is frustrated with coaches and programs which have taken advantage of the NIL space and illegally used it to better their recruiting classes over following the rules.

At the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, Brown spoke about the tampering issue and particularly the use of cash to lure players to other teams, saying, “I don’t think it could get any worse. It was awful the first two years. People were just absolutely paying cash to get guys off your team. That’s not what we're doing … You don’t need to recruit a guy and then have to recruit him twice. I’m having to say in recruiting, ‘Let’s recruit guys that, when they play really good, they’re not going to leave us’. That’s a huge part of this,” per Sam Gillenwater of On3.

This is not the first time Brown has spoken about the “cheating” due to NIL. While Brown is overall in support of NIL and “proud” of North Carolina's NIL program, he does feel that there needs to be better regulation and equity when it comes to recruiting which will prevent the same few programs from continually drawing in the top prospects.

Mack Brown finally call out the unfair advantages for most of the NCAA tampering has caused saying, “Right now, we’ve got about 16 teams that are getting better players than everybody else. We need it to go back to where there is some equity in recruiting across the board,” per Sam Gillenwater.