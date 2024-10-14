Devastating news broke for the North Carolina football team and head coach Mack Brown on Saturday after wide receiver Tylee Craft died due to lung cancer on Saturday. Brown published a statement on Craft's passing and expressed how resilient, positive, and strong Craft was as a player and a coach.

Brown revealed via On3.com what he would do to commemorate Craft and his family

“There will be some things that we will do for Tylee’s family that we had already told him,” Brown said. “The athletics department and the university is going to name the nutrition room outside of the locker room that’s brand new within a year, the Tylee Craft Nutrition Center. So, that’s really cool and he had a big smile on his face when we told him we were going to do that. So, it was good that we were able to tell him at the same time.”

North Carolina football's game against Georgia Tech was its cancer awareness game. Previously, Brown announced that the game would commemorate Craft. Personnel around the program wore shirts that read “Tylee Strong” on them, as well as his number 13 on the back of players' helmets.

Tylee Craft left a lasting impression on North Carolina football and Mack Brown

Craft went to North Carolina in 2020 and would play in 11 games over his first two seasons with the program. Since 2022, he has been unable to play due to a rare type of lung cancer. As a result, he transitioned into a student-coach role. At that time, Craft won the Disney Spirit Award winner and was named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team.

The program shared a statement that echoed not only through the school but the entire college sports world.

“It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side,” the North Carolina football account on Twitter said. “Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity. On behalf of his family and our program, we sincerely thank everyone who supported Tylee during his battle with cancer. It means more than you know.”

Brown and the North Carolina football program have endured more than other teams across the country. With Craft's name being remembered for generations in the program, it will give another reason to keep striving to be great every single day.