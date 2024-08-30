North Carolina football opened their season with a narrow win over Minnesota on Thursday. But after the game, head coach Mack Brown's excitement almost cost Minnesota's PJ Fleck a nasty head bruise.

The Tar Heels came away with a 19-17 victory. As both coaches embraced, Brown nearly caught Fleck with a headbutt, via Fox College Football. Fleck's reaction paints the entire picture of their up close postgame moment.

Brown's exuberance was in part due to how exactly North Carolina football won the game. Minnesota set themselves up for a game-winning 47-yard field goal with just two seconds left. However, it missed wide right as the Tar Heels held on.

With Drake Maye now a member of the New England Patriots, North Carolina's first order of business was finding their new quarterback. Despite an injury scare, Max Johnson earned the start and seems poised to serve as the starter moving forward. Still, his numbers weren't the prettiest against the Gophers, as his 12 completions on 19 passes resulted in 71 scoreless yards and an interception.

Instead, Brown and company decided to employ a much more run heavy approach. Omarion Hampton, considered one of North Carolina's best returning players in 2024, rushed 30 times for 129 scoreless yards. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry and had a long 16 yard run.

No other running back had more than one carry. In fact, Johnson was the team's second-leading rusher with 10 yards on six carries. Wherever the Tar Heels go from here, it's clear Hampton will be a major focal point of the team's offense.

In their next matchup, North Carolina football will take on Charlotte at home. The Tar Heels will hope to keep up their winning ways and move to 2-0 on the season. While Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi will be looking to end that undefeated run, he'll also hope he doesn't face a Mack Brown headbutt after the game.