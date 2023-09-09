North Carolina football quarterback Drake Maye and the Tar Heels' offense will get a boost with the return of wide receiver Nate McCollum against Appalachian State Saturday, according to On3's Matt Zenitz. McCollum did not play in North Carolina's season-opening win over South Carolina last week due to a groin injury.

McCollum transferred from Georgia Tech, where he had 60 catches for 655 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. McCollum is viewed as a potential Day 3 NFL Draft prospect, according to On3.

North Carolina's return of McCollum is huge. The Tar Heels will be without Kent State wide receiver transfer Tez Walker, who was ruled ineligible for the 2023 season.

North Carolina football has high expectations with Maye, who is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. This past week against the Gamecocks, he completed 24-of-32 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Tar Heels finished with nine wins this past season and are expected to build on it. Maye was rated the No. 9 quarterback prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite and is viewed as a future top NFL Draft pick.

Last week, North Carolina was led in receiving by Kobe Paysour, who had seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Tar Heels had three other receivers with three receptions: John Copenhaver (52 yards); Kamari Morales (46 yards); and Bryson Nesbit (22 yards).

North Carolina football is an 18-point favorite against Appalachian State, according to CBS Sports. The Tar Heels have a non-conference home game Sept. 16 against Minnesota before they start ACC play Sept. 23 against Pittsburgh on the road.