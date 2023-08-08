The North Carolina football program suffered a tough blow when transfer wide receiver Tez Walker got his eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA. The former Kent State WR was set to be the main target for Heisman candidate Drake Maye this season for the Tar Heels, but now it remains to be seen if he will be able to play this season or not.

After the news came out, Walker released a statement and isn't thrilled with the decision, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

“I want this to be over. I want to stop feeling like this. I just want to play. I want my grandmother to come watch me. I want to be a student and an athlete and I hope those in charge give me that opportunity.”

It's certainly not a good look for the NCAA, and this is a big loss for the North Carolina football program. Fans everywhere expressed their disappointment with the decision.

The NCAA’s incompetence and lack of “common sense” strikes again. Such a poorly run organization. Hopefully this will all get sorted out before Sept. 2 for Tez Walker and #UNC’s sake. https://t.co/I9sdLTUjKs — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) August 8, 2023

JT Daniels: Played at USC

Played at UGA

Played at WV

now plays at Rice But Tez Walker can’t even get immediate eligibility? Fix your transfer system @NCAA — Unc Zone (@ZoneUnc) August 8, 2023

Retweet/like in support of Tez Walker @UNCFootball.@NCAA, let's have some sensibleness. You can't change the rules midway through a situation when someone made a decision based on the current rules and then expect them to be ok w/new rules. @CoachGalloway7 @CoachMackBrown — Countesses of UNC (@CountessesofUNC) August 8, 2023

So the NCAA has decided to flex its "powers" and deny waivers for FSU DT Darrell Jackson (2nd transfer to be closer to mom) and UNC WR Tez Walker (second transfer because … COVID CANCELED HIS FRESHMAN SEASON). Yup, you really are proving a point here, NCAA. pic.twitter.com/jmdXFXNWC0 — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) August 8, 2023

I'd be VERY concerned if I was a two-time transfer currently on a college football roster. The NCAA said it would be more strict on such waiver requests. Florida State DT Darrell Jackson and North Carolina WR Tez Walker both had their waivers denied Tuesday. So … who's next? — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) August 8, 2023

Walker's college path has been quite a whirlwind, and while he is a two-time transfer, the way things turned out aren't a normal circumstance one bit, which makes the decision by the NCAA even more appealing.

More on Tez Walker's situation:

+ Torn ACL = deferred enrollment at ETSU

+ COVID canceled 2020 NC Central season

+ Two years at Kent State (only spot he played!)

+ Transfers to UNC to be closer to home. Two days later, NCAA changes 2-time transfer rule.

+ Sure, deny him NCAA! — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) August 8, 2023

Walker's wide receiver coach, Lonnie Galloway, also opened up on the decision, per Michael Koh.

“He leaned his head on my shoulder and started crying… you can imagine what that does to a 21-22 year-old kid.”

North Carolina is appealing the decision, although it remains to be seen if the NCA Awill reverse course. If they don't, the backlash will continue.