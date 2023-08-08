The North Carolina football program suffered a tough blow when transfer wide receiver Tez Walker got his eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA. The former Kent State WR was set to be the main target for Heisman candidate Drake Maye this season for the Tar Heels, but now it remains to be seen if he will be able to play this season or not.

After the news came out, Walker released a statement and isn't thrilled with the decision, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

“I want this to be over. I want to stop feeling like this. I just want to play. I want my grandmother to come watch me. I want to be a student and an athlete and I hope those in charge give me that opportunity.”

It's certainly not a good look for the NCAA, and this is a big loss for the North Carolina football program. Fans everywhere expressed their disappointment with the decision.

Walker's college path has been quite a whirlwind, and while he is a two-time transfer, the way things turned out aren't a normal circumstance one bit, which makes the decision by the NCAA even more appealing.

Walker's wide receiver coach, Lonnie Galloway, also opened up on the decision, per Michael Koh.

“He leaned his head on my shoulder and started crying… you can imagine what that does to a 21-22 year-old kid.”

North Carolina is appealing the decision, although it remains to be seen if the NCA Awill reverse course. If they don't, the backlash will continue.