The North Carolina football team finished the season against NC State, falling 35-30. The result came a week after the Tar Heels fired head coach Mack Brown. Now, with the team finishing 6-6, the focus will shift to recruiting, the transfer portal, and whatever bowl game they land in. However, they also have to deal with losing players of their own to the portal.

North Carolina quarterback Conner Harrell has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Harrell was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 796 player nationally and the 45th best quarterback.

Since getting to Chapel Hill, Harrell has thrown for 552 career yards and 4 TDs, while rushing for 130 yards and 2 TDs. He will join a new team with two years of eligibility remaining.

Where does North Carolina go with Mack Brown gone?

With Brown out of the picture, North Carolina football is 0-1 and already has players entering the transfer portal. It's safe to say, they'll likely be short handed in the bowl game and will probably drop that too. To make matters worse, their 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 81 in the country.

What do they do next? They need to find a coach. Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been a name mentioned for the job. Additionally, former Florida head coach and current ESPN analyst Dan Mullen might be a candidate. Whether it's one of those two or not, though, a hire needs to be made ASAP.

Once a hire is made, the focus immediately needs to shift to the transfer portal. Early signing day will already be in the rear view mirror and there will be time before the usual signing day. As a result, they can put their entire focus into the transfer portal before that window closes. Finally, they can then focus on trying to put together a half decent 2025 recruiting class.