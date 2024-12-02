ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college football coaching carousel is spinning rapidly as the regular season has officially come to an end. One major program searching for a new coach is North Carolina. The Tar Heels decided to move on from legendary coach Mack Brown despite Brown's comments insisting that he wanted to stick around in Chapel Hil.

A number of candidates have been linked to the North Carolina opening, including Army's Jeff Monken and even Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith, although Smith stated he isn't interested in the job at this moment.

On Monday, Chris Gordy revealed the highest odds for several openings, and one of them was North Carolina.

‘Some interesting odds at BetOnline, here are the current odds-on favorites: UNC head coach – Jon Sumrall 3/1'

That is Tulane coach Troy Sumrall who is the leader at the moment with 3-1 odds. Tulane was in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation before a crushing loss to Memphis in New Orleans on Thanksgiving night.

Now, Tulane is all but out of the CFP conversation, although they do face Army in the AAC title game on Friday night in West Point, New York.

This is Sumrall's first year at Tulane, and he has compiled a 9-3 mark heading into the AAC title game. Sumrall was hired by Tulane after Willie Fritz left to become the head coach at Houston, and now Sumrall's name has emerged for another promotion.

At Troy, Sumrall went 23-4 in two seasons, finishing in first place in the Sun Belt Conference both times. With Sumrall's name being linked to the North Carolina opening, it would make for a massive turn of events, going from the Sun Belt to the American Athletic Conference and then coaching in the ACC in the span of three years.

The North Carolina football program finished with a 6-6 record, which included a frustrating loss to NC State in Chapel Hill.