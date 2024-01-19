It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a North Carolina vs. Boston College prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

North Carolina has been on a seven-game winning streak, their longest since winning eight consecutive at the end of the 2018-19 season. The streak has come at a good time, as five wins are in ACC play. The Tar Heels took down Louisville in their latest game, with Armando Bacot and RJ Davis leading the way as usual. Bacot had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks, while Davis chipped in 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Boston College returned to their winning ways on Monday with a 63-59 win over Notre Dame. The Eagles dropped two consecutive games and were down seven points to the Fighting Irish at halftime but battled back to get a win. Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post were the leading scorers, tallying 20 and 17 points, respectively. Post bounced back after going scoreless in 26 minutes against Syracuse and then missing the next game due to a stomach illness. The Eagles need Post to be a force in this game, as he leads the team in points and rebounds per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Boston College Odds

North Carolina: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-385)

Boston College: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+300)

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

TV: CW

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina has won 16 of its past 17 meetings with Boston College. The Eagles failed to cover in five of six games, which includes three straight at home. North Carolina's offense should be able to dominate the Eagles' defense in this matchup. The Tar Heels are 20th in the nation with 83.9 points per game, while the Eagles are 215th, allowing 72.8 points per game. The Tar Heels offense ranks better in every statistical category than the Eagles defense, which explains why eight of the last ten Eagles games have hit the over. The Eagles' defense has been unable to slow down the elite offenses in the ACC.

The Eagles' offense has led their team to 12 victories, but North Carolina's defense should be up to the task. Boston College's offense ranks 96th in the country with 78.0 points per game, but the Tar Heels are 124th, allowing 69.5 points per game. Boston College is a highly efficient team, but North Carolina ranks 36th in field goal percentage and 33rd in three-point percentage allowed. They will be able to shut down the Eagles offense in this matchup.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College has a reason to worry about their matchup with North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have taken four straight and 16 of the last 17. However, for bettors, the Eagles covered the spread in three of the past five games. The Eagles have been double-digit underdogs in three straight at UNC, so this game will be more challenging to cover with the lower spread.

Final North Carolina-Boston College Prediction & Pick

North Carolina matches up well against the Eagles in this game. The Eagles have been winning games due to an above-average offense and an acceptable level of defense. However, the Tar Heels offense will be a tough group to slow down for the Eagles. The Eagles' offense relies on efficient shooting from the field and beyond the arc to outscore their defensive woes. However, the Tar Heels are one of the best teams in the nation at contesting shots and shutting down the other team's best shooters. If they can limit Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post, it will be a long day for the Eagles on Chestnut Hill.

Final North Carolina-Boston College Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -8.5 (-110)