The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Check out our college football odds series for our North Carolina Georgia Tech prediction and pick. Find how to watch North Carolina Georgia Tech.

It happened again. The North Carolina Tar Heels were having a very good season under head coach Mack Brown, but then they stepped on a rake and lost at home to a massive underdog.

Last year, North Carolina was an overwhelming home favorite against Georgia Tech and somehow lost to the Yellow Jackets, an inexplicable defeat given that the Tar Heels had Drake Maye, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and home-field advantage. North Carolina wasn't one of the top 10-15 teams in the country, but it was still a very good team by most measurements. Georgia Tech was brutally awful for portions of the 2022 season. North Carolina simply has no business losing that kind of game. Yet, it happened. That kind of loss has happened several times under Mack Brown.

This past weekend, history repeated itself.

Virginia, an underdog of more than 22 points, won outright in Chapel Hill. Drake Maye once again struggled against an opponent he should have been able to handle very easily. North Carolina's offense continued to fail to produce scoring drives in the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels got nervous. Virginia's pass rush outplayed the UNC offensive line. Maye was very inaccurate, misfiring on nearly half his passes. The Tar Heels played without rhythm or precision and couldn't get unstuck. Virginia won its first FBS game of the year against a Tar Heel team which hadn't yet lost a game. It might remain the most shocking single-game result of the whole 2023 season.

North Carolina has to wipe away that bitter experience and find a way to reset the dial against Georgia Tech, trying to avenge last year's horrific loss to the Jackets.

Here are the North Carolina-Georgia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Carolina-Georgia Tech Odds

North Carolina Tar Heels: -11.5 (-102)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +11.5 (-120)

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How To Watch North Carolina vs Georgia Tech

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The Tar Heels were horrible last week. Surely they will play a much, much better game this week. North Carolina knows it significantly hurt its chances of winning the ACC, making the ACC Championship Game, and making a New Year's Six bowl game. The Tar Heels have to be perfect for the next month to have any chance at playing for something significant in the postseason. After one of the big letdowns of the Mack Brown era, this humiliated, chastened team should come out of the tunnel with a lot of passion and focus. North Carolina is a much better team than Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels, however, know they didn't show that against Tech one year ago. They will be hugely motivated to set things right and gain some revenge in this contest.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Yellow Jackets beat Carolina a year ago. They know they can do so again. Georgia Tech is not a very good team, but the Jackets have this odd and fascinating tendency to play up against good teams and play horribly against not-very-good teams. The win over UNC one year ago was an example. Losses this season to Bowling Green and Boston College reinforce the other part of that tendency. This is an annoying, frustrating team to watch, but Georgia Tech does get up for the bigger games on its schedule. The spread is 11.5. Georgia Tech losing by no more than 10 feels like a very solid play.

Final North Carolina-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

The tendency of Georgia Tech to play to its competition is not an easy thing to handle as a bettor. Stay away and wait for a live play.



Final North Carolina-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +11.5