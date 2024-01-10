It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a North Carolina vs. NC State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

There isn't much separating the two teams from the state of North Carolina. North Carolina and NC State have 11-3 records and 3-0 records in ACC play. They both join Wake Forest as the only ACC teams without a loss in conference play. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a North Carolina-NC State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Despite identical records, North Carolina is the only ranked team in this matchup. The Tar Heels are ranked No.8 due to their only losses against Kentucky, Connecticut, and Villanova. It has been a particularly tough stretch in the Tar Heels schedule, boasting wins over Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Arkansas. North Carolina has played the seventh-toughest schedule thus far, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index. RJ Davis leads the ACC in scoring with 20.6 points per game, while Armando Bacot leads the conference in rebounding with 11.1. Bacot also chips in 14.9 points.

NC State is a perfect 8-0 at PNC Arena this season. They are 7-3 in their last ten games, losing to Tennessee, Ole Miss, and BYU. NC State has won all the games they were favorites in this season and lost all the games in which they were underdogs, except for one. Their lone win as an underdog came against Boston College in overtime on the road. NC State has no player who will blow you away on the offensive end of the floor. They have four players in double-digits, with DJ Horne leading with 14.4 points per game.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-NC State Odds

North Carolina: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-192)

NC State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+158)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread

There is an intriguing trend for NC State that may or may not impact who you back in this matchup. NC State can win games when favored but can't pull off many upset victories. All their losses this season have come as underdogs, and they failed to cover in two of three. NC State won the last matchup between these teams when they were two-point favorites. North Carolina was the favorite and managed to win and cover the spread in the four previous. Some teams can't play up to superior competition, which may be NC State's issue.

North Carolina has been on a mission since losing back-to-back games to Connecticut and Kentucky. They won four straight games, covering the spread in each. The most impressive win was a 10-point victory over Clemson on the road as 2.5-point underdogs.

North Carolina's offense has been firing on all cylinders. They are the 26th-ranked scoring offense, averaging 83.6 points per game. These teams are even in most statistical categories, ranking in the low-100's. However, one area where North Carolina blew away NC State is in rebounding. North Carolina is 40th in total rebounding, while NC State ranks 273rd.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread

All of NC State's losses this season have come on the road. They managed to cover the spread at Tennessee with a nine-point loss, which is impressive. They were blown out on the road at Ole Miss and BYU but have been in better form since those games. It's never easy to come into PNC Arena and get a victory, which North Carolina saw in their last matchup when NC State won by eight. A valiant defensive effort by Jayden Taylor on RJ Davis will help matters for NC State, but they will need a frontcourt player to step up against Bacot and the Tar Heels' rebounding game. If they can find that surprise hero tonight, NC State has a chance to cover the spread and possibly win outright.

Final North Carolina-NC State Prediction & Pick

These two teams are more evenly matched statistically than people may realize. However, there are a few key areas where North Carolina can get the better of their in-state rivals. North Carolina's offense has elite scorers, averaging 83.6 points per game. NC State's highest-scorer only averages 14.4 points per game, and they aim for a more well-balanced attack.

One of NC State's issues as underdogs is that they don't have the intangibles needed to keep games close. They aren't great three-point shooters, don't rebound well, and struggle at the free-throw line. On the other end, North Carolina is one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country, gets to the line often, and is ranked 40th in rebounding. NC State is also known for letting their opponents get to the line, which can help North Carolina stay ahead in the game. NC State is 206th in the nation, allowing 19 free throws per game. Combine all these factors, and it's clear why NC State struggles to beat superior teams.

