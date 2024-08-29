ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iowa State is trying to improve its 7-6 record from last season and it all begins with a season-opening matchup against North Dakota. North Dakota went 7-5 last season but played just one game against an FBS school. They traveled to the blue turf to take on Boise State and lost 42-18. They finished the season by losing to Sacramento State in the first round of the FCS playoffs. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Dakota-Iowa State prediction and pick.

North Dakota's Bubba Schweigert will lead the team for his 11th straight season as head coach. He has been an average team in the FCS, but never relinquishes the chance to take on some of the bigger FBS schools every season. Schweigert takes on an even bigger challenge than last season but has some of his top weapons returning in Gaven Ziebarth and Bo Belquist. Ziebarth led the program with 700 rushing yards, while Belquist had 772 receiving yards.

Iowa State has the most returning offensive production in the country, which gives them a good chance to climb up the Big 12 standings. Rocco Becht had a great season under center, throwing for 3120 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions. They also return their top receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Iowa State's defensive coordinator Jon Heacock will also have the Cyclones ready to be one of the best groups in the nation.

Why North Dakota Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Dakota may not be as good as their in-state rivals, but they have the potential to hang around in this game. North Dakota will run the ball and avoid turning the ball over to limit possessions and chew the clock, which they should be able to do with Gaven Ziebarth. They lost Tommy Schuster to the transfer portal, meaning they won't force it against an aggressive Iowa State defense with a brand-new passer.

They'll also need to find a way to slow down the Iowa State offense to keep the game close. Wyatt Pedigo will be the integral factor to stop Becht, as he led the team in sacks and tackles last season. He was second on the team in quarterback hurries in 2023 as well.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Dakota is an above-average team at getting pressure on the quarterback and could be able to neutralize some of Becht's downfield presence. However, they'll also have to watch Abu Sama III, who had glimpses of being a star last season. Sama's greatest game was against Kansas State in the snow when he had 276 yards and three touchdowns. Sama will play a massive role in this game if the Cyclones cover the spread.

Final North Dakota-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State will own the line of scrimmage on offense, which might force them to keep the ball on the ground. North Dakota will have the same plan, limiting each team's possessions. It could be hard for Iowa State to win by more than four touchdowns unless they completely shut down North Dakota's offense. Therefore, we'll take North Dakota to stay within the number.

Final North Dakota-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: North Dakota +28.5 (-122)