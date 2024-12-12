ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have struggled to find much consistency this year, and a win here would go a long way toward either team rebounding and getting in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Dakota-UTSA prediction and pick.

North Dakota is 4-6 entering this game, with their only notable win being against Loyola Marymount, but big losses to Notre Dame, Bethune Cookman, Southeastern Louisiana, and Eastern Washington. Treysen Eaglesatff has been the key player for the Fighting Hawks this year, especially on offense. This will be a big challenge for the Hawks on the road against the Roadrunners.

UTSA is 3-5 this season, but it has also not won many games against notable programs. It has big losses against Saint Mary's and Arkansas. Primo Spears has been great for the Roadrunners and is their key player, not just in this game but all year. Because of Spears, UTSA can compete against anyone this season, and he will be a big factor in this game against North Dakota.

Here are the North Dakota-UTSA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Dakota-UTSA Odds

North Dakota: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +205

UTSA: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch North Dakota vs. UTSA

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why North Dakota Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Dakota's offense has been solid to start the season. They score 77.3 points per game, have a 46.1% field goal percentage, and a 40% three-point shooting percentage. Three Fighting Hawks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Treysen Eaglesatff leading at 18.5 points per game. Then, Eaglesatff also leads the team in assists at 1.9 per game. There is some talent on this Bulldogs team, like Eaglestaff, Mier Panoam, and Amar Kuljuhovic. This is a great matchup for them because UTSA has struggled to play defense this year. Expect Eaglestaff to be the difference-maker for the North Dakota offense.

The Fighting Hawks' defense has struggled this year. They allow 75.2 points per game, 46.4% from the field, and 32.1% from behind the arc. Down low, Amar Kuljuhovic leads in rebounds at 6.3 per game. Then, Dariyus Woodson leads the team in blocks at 0.6 per game. Finally, Eli King leads the team in steals per game at 1.3. The Fighting Hawks have struggled to do much of anything on defense this year. This is a tough matchup against UTSA because the Roadrunners have a solid offense, thanks to Primo Spears.

Why UTSA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UTSA's offense has been inconsistent this year. They score 74.9 points per game, have a 39.9% field goal percentage, and a 31.7% three-point shooting percentage. Two Roadrunners are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Primo Spears leading the team with 23.1 points per game. Then, Marcus Millender is the only player averaging over double digits at 13 points. Spears is also the team leader in assists at 3.6 per game. The Roadrunners go as Spears goes this season. Spears does everything for the Roadrunners, and the Fighting Hawks don't have much to stop him on offense.

UTSA's defense has struggled this year. They allow 78.9 points per game, 47.6% from the field, and 36% from behind the arc. Down low, Jonnivius Smith has been a beast, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. Then, Smith also leads the team in blocks with two per game. Finally, six players average at least one steal per game, with Tai'Reon Joseph leading at three per game. The Roadrunners have talent on defense, but this year has been a struggle. They have a solid matchup in this game against a good but not great North Dakota offense.

Final North Dakota-UTSA Prediction & Pick

Neither of these teams are having a good year. This is a good test for both teams to get back on track. UTSA should win this game. Primo Spears is the best player on the court and should carry the Roadrunners at home in this game. Spears is the X-factor because North Dakota does not have many players to guard him. Expect UTSA to win and cover at home in this game.

Final North Dakota-UTSA Prediction & Pick: UTSA -6.5 (-105)