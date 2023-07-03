The North Texas Mean Green will move to a new conference with new hope and optimism. We are here to share our college football odds series, make a North Texas over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

The Mean Green will join a new conference after participating in the Conference USA for the past several years. Ultimately, they went 8-5, including 5-4 in the Conference USA, in their final season. It also marked the end for coach Seth Littrel. Curiously, Littel did not do a bad job as head coach. But he ultimately was a regular-season coach who could not succeed in bowl games. Sadly, he went 0-6 in bowl games. Eric Morris is the new man in charge. Therefore, expect some changes to the program as the Mean Green attempt to win their first conference title since 2004.

Things started well for the Mean Green in 2022 as they defeated UTEP 31-13. Unfortunately, they fell on their faces in the following week, as they fell 48-10 to SMU. The Mean Green bounced back with a 59-27 victory over Texas Southern. However, they suffered two losses in a row, falling to UNLV and Memphis.

North Texas defeated FAU and Louisiana Tech in subsequent order before falling to UTSA 31-27. Ultimately, they went 3-2 down the stretch to set themselves up with a bowl game. But they did not achieve the ending they wanted, as they fell 35-32 to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: -102

Under 6.5 wins: -120

Why North Texas Can Win 6.5 Games

There is still a lot of optimism at North Texas. Mainly, it has to do with the incredible talent that is leading this team. They have players that can make significant plays down the stretch.

The Mean Green will see a new veteran quarterback from ULM as Chandler Rogers comes in to add some mobility and rushing ability. Furthermore, he adds a dynamic that forces defenses to think twice.

The Mean Green will employ a superior attack at the wide receiver position. First, there is Roderic Burns, who caught 40 passes for 676 yards and one score. Ja'Mori Maclin is another option after catching 16 passes for 380 yards and two scores. Finally, Damon Ward hopes to keep improving after catching 26 passes for 378 yards and three scores.

The offensive line was excellent in 2022 and ranked fifth-best in the country in sacks allowed. Moreover, guys like 6-4 316-pound Febechi Nwaiwu emerged and showed how good he could be at protecting the quarterback and opening lanes.

The line helped fuel a three-headed attack at running back. First, Ikaika Ragsdale rushed 142 times for 755 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Isiah Johnson is the newest addition, and he can run all over the field. Subsequently, Ayo Adeyi rushed 112 times for 807 yards and four scores.

The defense is not that great. However, cornerback Ridge Texada is one of the lone stars after generating three interceptions and 15 pass deflections. Expect him to continue to be a force for a defense that has potential.

North Texas will win seven games because their offense is explosive and can put up points. Furthermore, their defense will improve.

Why North Texas Can Not Win 6.5 Games

The defense may be good in the secondary. However, there are issues everywhere else. The Mean Green must figure out how to improve this unit as a whole to give themselves a better chance at competing.

It all starts with the new defensive coordinator Matt Caponi. Ultimately, his job is to fix the pass rush and the run defense. It will be tougher to do that without linebacker KD Davis, who has departed the program. Additionally, they lost Larry Lixon to Auburn. Linebacker Mazin Richards is a bright spot after garnering 78 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Regardless, he needs help.

While Texada is amazing, there are some questions in the secondary. Mainly, who will replace Deshawn Gaddle after he left for Ole Miss? Safety Logan Wilson is solid but also needs help.

North Texas will not win seven games because there is barely any pass rush. Additionally, they will continue to struggle, especially as they adjust to a new coordinator.

Final North Texas Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The uncertainty at quarterback is a concern. Also, the defense lost more players after struggling last season. You cannot subtract players from a defense that was already struggling and expect to do better. Therefore, expect a slight regression.

Final North Texas Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 wins: -120