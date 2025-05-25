May 25, 2025 at 3:33 AM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is a multitasker. After the Jaguars traded up with the Browns to select Hunter second overall in the NFL draft, the Heisman Trophy winner returned to Colorado for his graduation ceremony. Upon receiving his bachelor’s degree, he joined Jacksonville for rookie minicamp. And, while learning a new offense and defense at the NFL level for the first time, Hunter got married.

Hunter wed his fiancee Leanna Lenee on Saturday in Chattanooga Tennessee, per Complex Sports on X.

The happy couple met over Instagram with Hunter being the first to reach out with a direct message, according to Yahoo Sports. Although Lenee took some time to respond, the two eventually began texting and that blossomed into a romance.

Travis Hunter begins Jaguars career as a married man

The relationship began back in February of 2022 and the pair got engaged in February of 2024, via Yahoo Sports.

Hunter has impressed in his brief time with the Jaguars. During rookie camp he was lauded for repeating drills multiple times when unsatisfied with his performance. And his declaration to “Play right away” for the organization surely endeared him to fans.

Hunter had a remarkable career with the Colorado Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders. His incredibly unique ability to play at a high level on both offense and defense placed him among elite company as Hunter was recently ranked the ninth best college football player of the 2000s.

Fans are eager to see if Hunter can successfully play both sides of the ball at the pro level. He discussed his desire to do so prior to the NFL draft. And the Jaguars appear to be on board. Jacksonville’s new head coach Liam Coen discussed the plan for Hunter on defense. The team initially wants to focus on integrating him into its offense before getting him involved on the defensive side.

Given Coen’s background, it’s likely the coach would prefer to use him primarily as a wide receiver. But given Hunter’s skillset and passion, he’ll almost certainly take snaps on both sides.

However his two-way career pans out with the Jaguars, Hunter will begin his first NFL training camp this summer as a married man.