Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West is about to be a star! The nine-year-old will be making her acting debut on the popular children's program ‘Paw Patrol' film spin-off ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.' The film is a sequel to the original ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie.'

The trailer for the sequel dropped June 12 where fans got a sneak-peak of North in action. The trailer begins with the pups getting superpowers in order to fight crime.

The film is also a family affair! Joining North is her younger brother Saint West and her mom Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian will be reprising her role as Delores. The sassy white poodle voiced by Kim gets in danger in the trailer, she just rolls her eyes saying, “Ugh, you've got to be kidding me.”

‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' is described as: “When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true.”

In 2021, when the first ‘Paw Patrol' movie premiered, Kim Kardashian held a private party to have the family view the film altogether.

“OK guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol movie,” Kim said in a speech before the film per E! News. “I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie.”

“I did this for you guys because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol,” Kim continued, “and I'm so excited.”

The movie will premiere on Sept. 29. It also stars Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden and Taraji P. Henson.