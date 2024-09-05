ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) are on the road to take on the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northern Illinois-Notre Dame prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northern Illinois-Notre Dame Odds

Northern Illinois: +28.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +3000

Notre Dame: -28.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Norte Dame

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Northern Illinois put up 54 points and crushed Western Illinois in week one of the college football system. Ethan Hampton was the star of the show in the game. He completed 18 of 20 passes and threw for five touchdowns. He took very good care of the ball, and made all the right throws. Northern Illinois needs him to do this Saturday afternoon.

The other good news about the game last week is Hampton was not sacked at all. He was able to get rid of the ball quickly, and the offensive line was able to protect him extremely well. This is not going to be easy against Notre Dame, but one or two sacks will not kill Northern Illinois. If Hampton can have another solid game, Notre Dame will be able to cover this spread at the very least.

The Huskies were very tough in the pass game defensively against Western Illinois. They put some pressure on the quarterback, and they deflected five passes. Notre Dame had a tough matchup in week one, which is why Riley Leonard struggled. However, Northern Illinois just has to stay tough, and deflect some passes, and they will make it hard for the Fighting Irish to score.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame played a hard-fought game in week one, and they pulled off the victory on the road against Texas A&M. It is never easy to win at Kyle Field, and Notre Dame was able to do just that. The main reason for that was their defense. They allowed just 13 points and made it extremely tough on the opposing quarterback. Connor Weigman completed just 12 of his 30 passes, so Notre Dame was able to really get to him. This is something they have to do against Ethan Hampton. If they can get to him the same way they did Weigman, the Fighting Irish will cover the spread.

Notre Dame was very good with their rushing attack last week. They finished with 198 rush yards, and two touchdowns. Jeremiyah Love was the lead back, and he was one of the best in the country at rushing the football. He will have an easier time against the Huskies, so expect another big game from Love on Saturday afternoon.

Riley Leonard did not have the best game against Texas A&M, but it is not easy playing at Kyle Field. This is the home opener for the Fighting Irish, and it comes against a much easier team than the Aggies. Leonard should have an easier time moving the ball downfield, and complete a higher percent of his passes. If he can have a good game, Notre Dame will blow out Northern Illinois.

Final Northern Illinois-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Northern Illinois had a good 2023, and they began their 2024 with a very nice blowout. Notre Dame is a different beast, though. I am going to take Notre Dame to win this game at home by at least four touchdowns.

Final Northern Illinois-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -28.5 (-108)