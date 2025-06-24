Nebraska football didn't necessarily tell a recruit “come with me if you want to live.” But the Cornhuskers did land a three-star “Terminator.” Plus beat out Michigan State and Syracuse for this running back star.

Jamal Rule, who calls himself “Terminator” on his X account, chose the Cornhuskers on Monday. Head coach Matt Rhule will now coach Rule.

He adds to a growing college football recruiting class in Lincoln. Nebraska became one of many universities landing multiple recruits on the same day.

Rule confirmed his decision to join the ‘Huskers on his social media platforms. The Charlotte Christian standout then dove into why he got sold about Nebraska with Mike Schaefer of 247Sports. Which he shared before ultimately deciding to commit.

“First of all, they run the ball a good amount,” Rule told Schaefer. “Obviously that's a good thing as a running back.”

He added how “they're very detailed in everything they do.”

Nebraska ramping up 2026 recruiting efforts

Rule's commitment added to a stellar recruiting day for Rhule and the ‘Huskers.

Four-star cornerback Danny Odem joined Nebraska earlier on Monday. Odem even turned down defending national champion plus Big Ten rival Ohio State for Nebraska. Clemson surfaced as another school Rule turned down.

Odem and Rule are Monday additions. But the Cornhuskers' momentum sparked on Friday. They landed a massive tight end talent from Southern California.

Luke Sorensen chose Nebraska over Ole Miss and Penn State on Friday. He hands the Big Ten school a future 6-foot-4 downfield/blocking presence.

The Cornhuskers grabbed one other recruiting win over the Rebels. Ole Miss target Hayden Ainsworth committed to Nebraska on June 16. The Ainsworth addition boosted the offensive trenches at tackle.

Nebraska is slowly climbing up the national recruiting rankings. They sit at 62nd overall but now have eight verbally pledged to the Lincoln campus.

Rule was one of the top priorities for Rhule and Nebraska, though, according to Schaefer. He's fresh off racking up 1,236 yards with 16 touchdowns last season.