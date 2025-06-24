The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions, which means that it's going to be a full week of excitement and partying. Jalen Williams started as soon as they got into the locker room after Game 7, as the team sprayed champagne and beer throughout the space. Williams had never drunk alcohol prior to the Thunder winning, and he shared his experience in an interview with ESPN's Christine Williamson.

“I told them at the beginning of the year, ‘If we win a championship, I'll drink.' … I had a couple of shots, champagne, had beer. It was all disgusting. I'm gonna stick to Shirley Temples. I had a lot of those, and a lot of water. I can't speak on the parade, though,” Williams said.

After this week, Williams may never touch alcohol ever again, unless the Thunder end up winning another championship. If that's the case, there's a good chance he might be back for a second round, because this Thunder team seems to just be getting started.

They had one of the best regular seasons, and they were dominant on both sides of the ball. Not to mention, they're still a young group, and they have years to grow with each other.

Jalen Williams reflects on Thunder's championship season

Williams was a key part of the Thunder's championship run this season, and he reflected on what he would remember most from the year.

“Nothing's more precious than time, I think,” Williams said. “And I think when…just given the team my time and them giving me theirs. We've had team dinners after we've lost, we've had plane don't take off till 4 am and we sit on the runway, like all those, like, cool times where we were present with each other and, like, had fun, played Bure on the plane, uno, listen to music together, like, all that stuff. I'm happy that I did that with this team.”

The one thing about this team was that they seemed to have a close bond with each other, and that's key when trying to win a championship. They also had the talent, which is even more important, but chemistry on and off the court goes a long way in building a contender.

It would not be a surprise if the Thunder made it back here again, and their growth will be exciting to watch.