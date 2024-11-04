ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Western Michigan looks to continue their winning streak as they host Northern Illinois. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northern Illinois-Western Michigan prediction and pick.

Northern Illinois comes into the game sitting at 4-4, but it has been a struggle since beating Notre Dame. They lost back-to-back games to Buffalo and North Carolina State, before rebounding with wins over UMass and Bowling Green. Still, they come in losing two straight. First, it was a 13-6 loss to Toledo, and then, last time out, it was a 25-23 loss to Ball State on a field goal with two seconds left in the game.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan is 5-3 on the year. After starting 1-3, they have won four straight, all in conference play. Last time out, Western Michigan was dominant. They beat Kent State by a score of 52-21.

Here are the Northern Illinois-Western Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northern Illinois-Western Michigan Odds

Northern Illinois: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Western Michigan: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Hampton has led the way for the Northern Illinois offense. He has completed 93 of 160 passes this year for 1,100 yards. He has also thrown nine touchdown passes while having four interceptions. Further, he has been sacked six times. He has missed some time as of late, leading to Josh Holst playing. Holst is 41 for 73 passing for 380 yards and an intercpetion. Hampton did play against Ball State and should play in this one.

The top weapon has been Antario Brown. Brown leads the team with 111 rushes for 516 yards and four touchdowns. He has also brought in eight receptions for 204 yards and a score. Still, he has been limited as of late. This will have Gavin Williams helping lead the way. He has run for 488 yards and a score. Also solid in the receiving game is Grayson Barnes, the tight end. He has 20 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Cam Thompson has 25 receptions for 372 yards and three scores.

The Northern Illinois defense has been solid this year. They are 12th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting fourth in opponent yards per game. They are 23rd against the rush and sixth against the pass. Roy Williams has been solid this year. He is sixth on the team in tackles while also having 4.5 sacks this year. Further, Christian Fuhrman is second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup and an interception this year. Finally, Nate Valcarcel has a sack, five pass breakups, and an interception.

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hayden Wolff has led the way. He has completed 128 of 186 passes this year for 1,586 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has just three interceptions this year and has been sacked 11 times. His top target has been Blake Bosma. The tight end comes into the game with 30 receptions for 329 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Anthony Cambucci has been solid. He has 25 receptions for 319 yards and two scores. Finally, Kenneth Womack has 22 receptions for 296 yards and a score.

In the running game, Jaden Nixon has led the way. He has 104 carries for 752 yards and ten touchdowns this year. Further, Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been good this year. Abdus-Salaam has carried the ball 73 times for 379 yards and has scored twice. Finally, Jalen Buckley has 58 carries for 351 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Western Michigan has struggled on defense this year. they are 114th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 121st in opponent yards per game this year. They are 83rd against the rush and 122nd against the pass. Tate Hallock has been great this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having three pass breakups and three interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Corey Walked has 3.5 sacks, while also breaking up a pass this season.

Final Northern Illinois-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

This is a battle of contrasting styles. Northern Illinois is 115th in the nation in points per game but sits 12th in opponent points per game. Meanwhile, Western Michigan is 41st in points per game but sits 114th in opponent points per game this year. Northern Illinois is just 3-5 against the spread and failed to cover in five of their last six. Western Michigan is 4-4 against the spread but covered in each of their last three games. Turnovers will be the difference in this one. Northern Illinois is 1-2nd in the nation in giveaways per game, while Western Michigan is 11th in the nation in takeaways per game. Take Western Michigan in this one.

Final Northern Illinois-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan ML (+102)