It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northern Iowa-Hawaii prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Northern Iowa Hawaii.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors barely lost to UCLA earlier this season. They covered the spread against a Big Ten team which played one year ago in the Pac-12. On the surface, that performance by Hawaii a few weeks ago seemed pretty respectable. The under-resourced Hawaii program, operating on a much smaller budget than UCLA, stood up to the Bruins and looked like a team which belonged on the same field as its Big Ten opponent. The Hawaii coaching staff probably walked away from that game feeling encouraged about the direction of the team and the progress it had made early in the season.

Then came last weekend.

UCLA got blasted by Indiana, 42-13. The 29-point loss to an unranked opponent was one of the worst home-field beatdowns UCLA football has ever suffered. It could be that UCLA is a horrible football team which might not win more than two or three games this season. If that does turn out to be the case — we will just have to wait and see how the season unfolds — Hawaii's close loss to UCLA will become a lot less impressive. We have to take that into account when evaluating the Rainbow Warriors and assessing how good they actually are.

Northern Iowa got pounded by Nebraska. That was an expected result. Can the Panthers now take that game against a physical and tough Big Ten team and carry it to the island against Hawaii? If Nebraska did play UCLA this week, the Huskers would probably be able to beat UCLA by a margin similar to what Indiana was able to achieve. The fact that Northern Iowa and Hawaii have both played Big Ten opponents in the first month of the season is part of the reason this game is intriguing from a pure betting standpoint. It might give us a sense of the quality of opponents these teams have played in September (and late August).

Why Northern Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hawaii's close game against UCLA looked like a good performance at the time, but UCLA getting crushed by 29 against Indiana has devalued that game quite a lot. It is probably the reason Hawaii is not a double-digit favorite in this game. Even with the spread being at 8.5 or even 7.5, you can still cash a winning UNI ticket if the Panthers can simply lose by one touchdown or less. Given that Hawaii struggled to score against a UCLA defense which got lit up like a Christmas tree by Indiana, UNI probably can keep this game close enough to cover a 7.5-point spread if the line does move down a point from 8.5.

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hawaii has learned a few things since that choppy and uneven UCLA game. The Rainbow Warriors have been able to accumulate practices and establish more flow and continuity with their offense. Hawaii should be able to score over 20 points in this game, something it was unable to do versus UCLA. If Hawaii can score in the high 20s or low 30s, it can hold Northern Iowa to 17 points and cover the spread.

Final Northern Iowa-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

We do not have a firm, strong, clear read on these teams. Pass.

