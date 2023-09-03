Following the Northwestern football hazing scandal and firing of Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10, the team underwent anti-hazing training in the offseason. Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg gave a press conference Sunday and praised the team for its cooperation.

All Northwestern athletic teams will complete the training before the start of their seasons. The training consisted of several in-person seminars and covers “physical and emotional harassment, discrimination, retaliation, bullying and sexual misconduct,” per ESPN.

Derrick Gragg and the Northwestern athletic department are working to rebuild a culture that the hazing investigation destroyed.

“Guys were relaxed, participating, understanding what they were supposed to do. [They] did everything that they were asked to do,” Gragg said. “I think everybody understands the importance of conducting themselves in a first-class manner, as it relates to being representatives of themselves, and their families and to this university.”

Northwestern cleared house in the wake of multiple lawsuits and allegations. As of now, the university does not see a need for any more personnel changes in the athletic department. Northwestern has worked hard to put this scandal behind it.

Gragg also credited interim Northwestern football coach David Braun for “keeping the team together.” It's always difficult to build a program with a new coaching staff in place. The hazing scandal makes it all the more difficult.

“The group seems spirited, they seem engaged, and I think they're very well prepared and they're well-organized,” Gragg said. “They're ready to go.”

The university will begin a search for Fitzgerald's replacement later this fall. However, Braun will run the team this year, and Gragg is focused on the current group.