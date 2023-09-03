It's been a rough stretch lately for Northwestern football fans, to say the least. But interim coach David Braun is asking fans to keep the faith despite a discouraging season-opening loss to its Big Ten conference mate Rutgers.

“You want to come root for the ‘Cats, and support them, show up at Ryan Field.” Braun implored fans of Northwestern football. He is hoping supporters can provide an “inviting” community. For Braun, that starts with Saturday's home-opener at Ryan Field against UTEP, per Inside NU.

The ugliness surrounding Northwestern football has not been contained to the playing field. A hazing scandal rocked the team this summer and led to the suspension, and eventual dismissal, of its longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald. Braun became the team's interim coach in the wake of that scandal.

The actual football hasn't been inspiring either. After opening its 2022 season with a win over Nebraska, Northwestern football dropped 11 straight games. The loss on Sunday to Rutgers marks 12 losses in a row for the Wildcats.

David Braun is now tasked with rebuilding trust with the fanbase while improving the on-field results. Sunday was a step in the wrong direction, losing 24-7 in a lackluster effort on the road.

Overall, Rutgers dominated the proceedings, entering half with a 17-0 lead. The Scarlet Knights scored on each of their first three possessions. For the game, they held possession of the ball for 37:56 in total.

Despite all the negativity surrounding Northwestern football, Braun is leaning on the school's alumni and supporters to help turn the program around. Considering the disturbing allegations of hazing under Pat Fitzgerald's watch and the rancid quality of football on display, it's a tough ask from Braun.