As the Northwestern football hazing scandal rages on, interim head coach David Braun, who is replacing the fired Pat Fitzgerald, has broken his silence on the terrible accusations swirling around the program.

On the actual case and pending investigation, which includes current Northwestern football staff members named in lawsuits, Braun wouldn’t and likely couldn’t say much.

“I won’t speak to current allegations,” Braun told the media. “I fully trust that our university is going through a process and will make decisions based on the facts.”

However, he did characterize the feelings that everyone currently in the program has during the Northwestern hazing scandal. “It's all been very emotional — highs and lows — but to know our family has the full support of our players, means everything … It's a special group of young men,” Braun said.

And after addressing the current situation as much as he could, Braun, the former North Dakota State defensive coordinator, shifted his focus to the upcoming campaign, which is due to kick off on September 3 vs. Rutgers.

“Our No. 1 priority moving forward is ensuring the student-athlete experience…. is just that, the ultimate student-athlete experience,” Braun stated before delivering a strong message about the new season. “I've found a team that's come together and truly loves one another and has an incredible resolve to attack the 2023 season … Let me be clear, this football team will be ready to go.”

Northwestern hired David Braun as the football team’s defensive coordinator in January 2023. However, after the Northwestern hazing scandal came to light and the school fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, the DC was elevated to interim head coach.

Braun won two FCS national titles in four years with North Dakota and led two units in that time that finished No. 1 in scoring defense.