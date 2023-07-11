After Northwestern football fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing, questions lingered around the future of the rest of the University's coaching staff. The Wildcats ended any speculation, as they will be retaining their coaching and support staff for the 2023 season, sources told Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Northwestern University athletic director Derrick Gragg reportedly informed the assistants and support staff of their status in a meeting earlier Monday.

The retention of Fitzgerald's coaching staff will provide some stability to a Northwestern football team that seemed to back their former head coach throughout the hazing scandal.

The Wildcats had named defensive coordinator David Braun as their acting coach, though reports indicated they were hoping to name an interim head coach soon.

The University and its football program were thrust into the spotlight when a whistleblower reported hazing back in November of 2022.

The University hired attorney Maggie Hickey of ArentFox Schiff to oversee the investigation, which consisted of interviews with numerous members of the staff, as well as players.

Hickey found there was “evidence” to “corroborate claims” of hazing, but not “sufficient” evidence that Fitzgerald knew about such instances.

Northwestern then suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay, a decision that resulted in backlash from the public.

Just a day later, The Daily Northwestern, the school's newspaper, published a piece with interviews from former Wildcats football players, who revealed shocking details of the hazing incidents.

The paper also published a piece where former players accused Fitzgerald of “enabling racism.”

Ultimately, the University reversed course and fired Fitzgerald on Tuesday, ending his 18-year run as head coach of the program.

Despite his firing, Fitzgerald's former coaching staff will remain with the program for the 2023 season.