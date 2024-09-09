The Northwestern football team is 1-1 to begin the 2024 season. The win came in Week 1 against Miami (Ohio) in a close 13-6 game. Week 2 was a tough one as Duke defeated them 26-20 on Friday night in double overtime.

However, the offense has gotten off to a slow start, and now head coach David Bruan is making a switch. After Mike Wright started the first two games, the Northwestern head coach is going to insert Jack Lausch as the starter, per Matthew Shelton of Wildcat Report.

‘BREAKING: Jack Lausch will start at quarterback vs. Eastern Illinois.'

Braun then added more about making the change, saying, “I'm excited for Jack Lausch and his opportunity to have his first college start and lead this offense” (h/t Matthew Shelton).

This will be the first career college start for Lausch, who appeared in just a handful of games in the past two years for Northwestern.

Mike Wright's struggles force Northwestern to pivot

It has only been two weeks for the Northwestern football team, but it has not been encouraging offensively. While Wright entered the season as the start and Northwestern was hopeful to make a bowl game, things have not been encouraging.

In Week 1, the Wildcats scored just 13 points Wright accounting for the lone score in the ground game. In Week 2, they scored two touchdowns, both on the ground courtesy of running back Cam Porter. As such, Northwestern is still searching for its first passing score of the season.

Wright has gone 38-of-66 with 336 yards passing and an interception. So, the change to Lausch is surprising, especially this early in the season. Lausch has just 11 total attempts at Northwestern and has yet to throw a passing score of his own.

On the flip side, it might be the perfect time for a change with Northwestern set to face Eastern Illinois in another home game in Week 3 before a tough Big Ten opener against Washington on the road.