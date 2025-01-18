ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There is plenty of Big Ten college basketball to choose from on Sunday, and this is the third and final game on the docket. Northwestern just scored a must-have victory against Maryland a few nights ago. The Wildcats entered that game 1-4 in the conference and needed a good win to boost their resume. They beat Illinois and have a few other power-conference wins on their portfolio, but they have to stack more results to make a serious run at a March Madness berth. The Maryland win, notched in overtime on a buzzer-beating jumper, was just what the Wildcats needed.

It has been a frustrating season for Northwestern. The Wildcats came very close to scoring Big Ten road wins at Penn State and Iowa, but they fell just short. The Wildcats need to cross the line in some Big Ten road games in order to improve their record in road and neutral-court games, one of the central measurements of bubble teams trying to get into the NCAA Tournament. The Maryland win is certainly a good win, but it was a home win. NU's season and ultimate outcome will hinge on being able to pick off a few Big Ten road wins the Wildcats aren't currently expected to claim.

Michigan is going to be mad entering this game versus Northwestern, or at least, the Wolverines ought to be. They lost at Minnesota a few days ago, dropping a game they frankly shouldn't have lost. Michigan has a lot of talent. When the Wolverines are clicking, they look very formidable, enough to suggest that they could make a darkhorse Final Four run. Yet, if there are 10 to 15 minutes in nearly every Michigan game in which the Wolverines look like world-beaters, there are also at least 10 to 15 minutes in most games in which Michigan can't tie its shoelaces. The Wolverines go from being brilliant to horrible to brilliant to horrible more than a lot of teams in the country. They go from being dazzling to befuddling in the blink of an eye, and the usual manifestation of this team's inconsistency is turnovers. When Michigan gets a shot attempt, it is usually a good one and the offense scores. When Michigan turns the ball over, it not only fails to score but gives an easy transition bucket to opponents in most cases. If coach Dusty May can figure out how to get his team to be more stable and less erratic on offense, Michigan could really have something special in March. This team has attributes few other teams do, such as a lineup with twin-tower big men — Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin — who are agile and can handle the ball. Michigan can throw lineups and set plays at opponents which are not easy to defend. The Wolverines just have to reduce their bad stretches of play and be moderately cleaner. If they can do that, they can win the Big Ten. They're that good.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern needs this win and is getting double-digit points on the spread. NU's problem is not being competitive; NU's problem is failing to win more games outright. Covering at +10.5 is very doable.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan, having lost to Minnesota, will vent its frustrations on Northwestern here. Michigan by 20.

Final Northwestern-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We firmly think Michigan is going to blow the doors off this game. Take Michigan.

Final Northwestern-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -10.5