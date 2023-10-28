The Northwestern State football program was recently struck with the tragic news of Ronnie Caldwell's passing. The 21-year-old was shot and killed on October 12th in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Former head coach Brad Laird resigned amid the sad news. Now, Caldwell's family is taking legal action against NSU and the former coach.

Ronnie Caldwell's family demands accountability from NSU

The Northwestern State football team canceled the rest of its season after news of Caldwell's death. University President Marcus Jones said the reason for ending the season was concern for the mental health and wellbeing of Caldwell's teammates. Nevertheless, the former safety's family seeks answers.

The family announced a potential litigation against the university and its former head coach among other possible parties, per The Athletic.

Helen Daniel Holman, a member of the Caldwell family's legal representation, spoke about the family's aims.

“First, we feel that Northwestern State University failed to protect Ronald Caldwell Jr. We also feel that the Quad Apartment Complex where he was residing failed to protect [Caldwell]. And most importantly, we feel that Coach Brad Laird failed to protect [Caldwell],” Holman said in a news conference in Houston.

As a result, the family seeks accountability and justice after the tragedy. The Natchitoches Police Department has already arrested John McIntosh, a 27-year-old who was Caldwell's roommate. McIntosh was taken in for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

All in all, Caldwell will be remembered for his work ethic and the love he had for his family and the community. Regardless of what happens next, the college football world wishes Caldwell and his family peace.