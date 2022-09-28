Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns already have a lot on their plate from a basketball perspective. Falling well short of a return trip to the NBA Finals last season and exiting in embarrassing fashion in Game 7 on their own home floor is bulletin board material enough.

With the Robert Sarver scandal reaching its crescendo, the off-court issues have been too loud to ignore as the Suns entered media day. While far from the oldest on the roster, Devin Booker stands as the longest-tenured player after getting drafted by the team in 2015. He’s been in contact with the maligned owner for seven seasons now and based on their interactions, the allegations that have emerged have been far from his own experiences.

Via Marc J. Spears:

“That is not the Robert Sarver I know,” Devin Booker said. “That is not the Robert Sarver that welcomed me to Phoenix with open arms. But at the same time, I’m not insensitive to everyone involved in this situation. I understand everyone’s experience with other people is going to be different. But it’s tough to read because [that’s] not the person I know.”

Given that Devin Booker was slowly groomed to be the face of the Suns franchise, it’s no surprise that he always had pleasant interactions with Sarver. The average workplace environment fostered within the organization is a different matter entirely, and Book acknowledges that his experiences aren’t all-encompassing.

With the imminent sale of the Suns franchise, the light appears to be visible at the end of the tunnel.