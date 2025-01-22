Notre Dame football lost defensive coordinator Al Golden in less than 48 hours after the National Championship loss. Golden leaves behind one of the nation's top defenses as he heads to the Cincinnati Bengals for the same position. But Notre Dame could have someone immediately lined up.

The Fighting Irish has one defensive assistant as a potential replacement for Golden, per Pete Nakos of On3.com Wednesday.

“Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens will be a name to know as the Fighting Irish begin their DC search,” Nakos posted on X.

Golden surfaced as a possibility for the Bengals right after the 34-23 loss to Ohio State. Cincinnati fired Lou Anarumo after a five-year run running the Bengals defense. Golden returns to the franchise after coaching the Bengals linebackers in 2020 and 2021. He earned an AFC Championship ring during the latter season.

Notre Dame assistant coached elite unit on defense

Mickens has coached in South Bend, Indiana since the 2020 season. Former ND head coach Brian Kelly lured Mickens to the defensive staff to serve as cornerbacks coach. Marcus Freeman eventually elevated Mickens to defensive backs coach.

The Irish's DB unit surfaced as a major strength of the defense. Mickens lend a hand in creating a dominating position group with Freeman and Golden.

Nine different ND defenders snatched at least one interception this past season — proving the depth of the defense. And the top three ball hawks represented Mickens' unit.

Safety Xavier Watts led the way with six interceptions. Fellow safety Adon Shuler picked off three passes. Christian Gray grabbed three interceptions. Notre Dame's DBs became responsible for 16 of its 19 total defensive picks.

Promoting Mickens can mimic a similar move ND made that established continuity. Freeman got promoted to head coach after Kelly accepted the LSU job. Now, Freeman could be making an internal hire to keep Notre Dame's defensive success rolling.