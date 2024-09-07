The Notre Dame football squad struggled. Coach Marcus Freeman could not pull stops against the Northern Illinois offense throughout the whole game. Moreover, Riley Leonard and the rest of the Fighting Irish's weapons were just not sharp enough to get the win. What's the result? Well, they sunk to a one-win and one-loss record after their second game of the season because of an unranked squad.

While one might think that the most embarrassing part of this was that the Notre Dame football squad was ranked and Northern Illinois was not, it was the referees that got blasted. Fans absolutely did not love how Coach Marcus Freeman and his defensive unit were favored because of a botched spot by the officials.

“How does that ref make that spot in the Northern Illinois-Notre Dame game? My goodness,” a fan said.

Others were more adamant at directing the anger towards the Riley Leonard-led Fighting Irish, “Notre Dame must have the refs on a payroll bc wtf was that spot.”

Some were even just mad at the fact that the ineptitude happened despite a lot of countermeasures, “Hahahah there's no way that is the spot in the Northern Illinois-Notre Dame game. That has to be illegal. They have 360° technology with 1,000 cameras that can track every element humanly possible on players, but can't find a better way to spot the football, or review a spot,”

A lot called it the worst type of officiating they have seen in a college football game in years too, “The officials in the Notre Dame, Northern Illinois game just spotted the ball a good 2 yards short of where the ball was. One of the worst spots I've ever seen.”

How did the Notre Dame football squad lose to Northern Illinois?

However, Jeremiyah Love caught on and the Notre Dame football squad got him into a position for a 34-yard rush to the end zone. In an unfortunate turn of events, the Fighting Irish could not march down the field to even get close to a field goal. As a result, Northern Illinois grabbed the opportunity to take down the supposed fifth-best team in the nation with a 35-yard field goal.