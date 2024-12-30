Ahead of its College Football Playoff quarterfinal clash against Georgia, Notre Dame football got an encouraging update on one of its promising young players. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr has been dealing with an injury to his throwing elbow all season long, but he is getting close to being healthy.

On Monday, Carr delivered a short but confident message about the status of his recovery, according to Kyle Kelly of On3 Sports.

“I feel unbelievable,” Carr said, per Kelly.

Carr also said that he is about 90-95% healthy and that he expects to be throwing and fully participating in team activities by the spring. That is good news for Notre Dame fans, as the Irish will be looking for a new quarterback next season after Riley Leonard departs.

Most of the top quarterback options in the transfer portal have already found new homes, and none of them are really sticking around to see if Notre Dame is going to dive into the portal in search of its next signal caller after picking up Sam Hartman two off-seasons ago and Riley Leonard prior to this season.

Notre Dame currently has Steve Angeli as the backup quarterback and Carr is a younger player waiting in the wings. Carr was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country in the class of 2024, so Marcus Freeman and the Irish will be thrilled that their young promising QB will be back healthy soon.

While Carr offers an encouraging look into the future of Notre Dame football, the present is as exciting as it gets for the Irish. Notre Dame is getting ready to take on Georgia in a blockbuster matchup in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night with a chance to get back to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the first time in the 12-team era. This Notre Dame team feels like a true title contender this season, and the blockbuster matchup on New Year's Day is one of the biggest games in program history as a result.