In the first round of the College Football Playoff, as the Notre Dame football program faced off against Indiana, Riley Leonard accomplished something that no other Fighting Irish quarterback has in history. To put Notre Dame up 26-3, Leonard rushed in for a one-yard score, tallying his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

With this score, Leonard surpassed Billy Wimbush for the most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback in franchise history, taking his seat alone on the throne.

Wimbush set the previous record in 2017, rushing for 803 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games.

Now, just seven years later, Leonard rushed for 751 yards and 15 touchdowns through 13 games. So, that one extra game mattered for Leonard, scoring the record-setting rushing touchdown in round one of the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame football, Riley Leonard dominate Indiana in first round of CFP

Considering this was Leonard's first-ever playoff game— following three seasons with Duke before transferring to Notre Dame in 2024— having a record-breaking performance in a dominating win can't be a bad way to start the postseason.

But, with Notre Dame scheduled to take on Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Leonard and the Fighting Irish have a taller task ahead of them.

Indiana accomplished impressive feats in 2024 and was a good football team, but going from the No. 10 ranked team nationally to No. 2 is significant.

Against Indiana, Leonard completed 23-of-32 passes for 201 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Facing a Georgia defense that allowed just 20.4 points per game in a loaded SEC conference, Leonard and the Fighting Irish look to pull off the upset.

However, Notre Dame will be facing a Carson Beck-less Bulldogs offense.

Backup Gunner Stockton was named the starter, as Beck was declared unable to go. As far as Beck's expected timetable to return, it remains unclear.

Regardless of whatever happens in the Sugar Bowl, Leonard will live in the Notre Dame history books after his performance against Indiana.