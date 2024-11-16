Notre Dame football is enjoying an excellent season and are ranked in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff. Ahead of No. 8 Notre Dame football's Week 12 matchup against the University of Virginia, the Fighting Irish received a disappointing injury update on Devyn Ford. The senior running back will not be available to play with a right groin injury, per Notre Dame football's PR.

Ford has 13 carries for 55 yards this season. Jeremiyah Love leads all Notre Dame running backs with 583 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 carries. Quarterback Riley Leonard leads the team with 609 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 96 carries.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame enjoying another great season

Head coach Marcus Freeman is enjoying yet another big season with the Fighting Irish. He holds a 27-9 record over his tenure with Notre Dame Football. All that success has also led to big improvements to the team's recruiting. Notre Dame recently flipped a three-star running back recruit, Nolan James Jr., away from the Boston College Eagles.

“I decided to commit because Notre Dame provides one of the best educations in the world, along with the opportunity to play for a national championship,” James said. “That’s not the only reason (why I committed). What I really loved was the fact that everyone in the building provided the same mindset and message and that was to be great at everything on and off the field and to embrace the challenges that come with that.”

Freeman remains one of the biggest fans of what the Fighting Irish are building. He explained his thoughts after Notre Dame football's dominant 52-3 win over Florida State.

“Man, (I'm) proud of those guys,” Freeman said. “Proud of the way they prepared. As you watch film, you know you’re going against a talented group, but it could have been easy to overlook those guys in terms of preparation because of the record.

“But we’ve got a mature group. We’ve got a bunch of seniors that are continuing to lead this group in the right way, and I truly believe in my heart, Saturday is a reflection of preparation, and they are preparing the right way. They have the right mentality, and they are really going out and playing well.”

Defensive back Jordan Clark broke down what made the contest so one-sided.

“It was really the D-line,” Clark said. “Honestly, we’d like to take credit for it, but when you got guys pass rushing like Rylie Mills was pass rushing tonight and the rest of those guys, it makes it really easy for us.”

“I didn’t have to work too long or too hard tonight,” Clark said. “All credit to those guys. They work their tail off. [Defensive line] Coach [Al Washington] does such a great job just keeping them ready, keeping them dialed. You saw that tonight. You’ve really seen that all year.”

Notre Dame football closes out its regular season with games against Virginia, No. 24 Army and at Southern Cal.