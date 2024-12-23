Although Notre Dame football is game-planning for No. 2 Georgia in Wednesday's College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinal, it's still loading up for next season as well. The No. 7 Fighting Irish landed Virginia wideout Malachi Fields in the transfer portal on Monday, via On3's Pete Nakos.

The senior led the Cavaliers with 55 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns this past season, more than double the yardage of their second-leading receiver. Fields, who earned third-team All-ACC honors for his efforts, also had 58 receptions for 811 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Notre Dame football needed Malachi Fields

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder brings much-needed explosiveness to Notre Dame's receiving room, as senior Beaux Collins led the team with just 36 catches for just 445 yards in the regular season. Sophomore Jordan Faison, though, did haul in seven catches for 89 yards in the Irish's 27-17 CFP first-round win over No. 11 Indiana on Friday.

Fields was effective in Virginia's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on November 16, hauling in four catches for a team-high 81 yards. He's now the Irish's first offensive acquisition in the transfer portal for next season, via On3.

Fields was ranked No. 66 on the “College football freaks list” before the season started, via The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

“A former high school quarterback and cornerback,” Feldman wrote, “Fields is coming off a breakout junior season in which he had 58 catches for 811 yards and five touchdowns after missing almost all of 2022 with a broken foot.”

“He has elite strength and power for a wideout: He has close-grip bench pressed 365 pounds and did 21 reps of 225 with a close grip this offseason,” Feldman continued. “He front squatted 355 pounds to go with a 38-inch vertical and a 10-7 1/2 broad jump. His shuttle times are impressive, too, going 4.18 in the pro agility and 6.81 in the 3-cone, and he passed 22 mph on the GPS.”

Fields was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, but the Virginia native will easily surpass the industry's original expectations of him if he shines with Notre Dame.