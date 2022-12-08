By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Star Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey has decided on whether or not he will enter the NFL draft.

On Thursday, Isaiah Foskey, a former four-star recruit, sent out a tweet speaking about his time at Notre Dame. Foskey wrote, “I will always love and respect Notre Dame for helping me grow over the past 3.5 years of my life. I have matured as a football player and a man in here South Bend. Thank you to the entire athletic and coaching staff here at Nore Dame, including every instructor, mentor, and peer”.

Ultimately, he announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft.

During his four seasons at Notre Dame, Isaiah Foskey emerged as a star. After playing in just three games in 2019, his freshman season, Foskey earned a larger role in 2020. From that moment on, he never looked back.

He finished the 2020 season appearing in nine games. When on the field, he was disruptive, recording 20 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 4.5 total sacks. After building on the success of his second season, Foskey reached stardom in 2021.

In year three, he recorded 52 total tackles, 9.5 total sacks, and 10 sacks. Now, in 2022, Isaiah Foskey put together arguably his strongest collegiate campaign. Over 12 games, he recorded 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and a career-high 10.5 total sacks.

Throughout his collegiate career, Isaiah Foskey recorded 26.5 total sacks. He leaves Notre Dame as the all-time sack leader.

Foskey has announced that he won’t take part in Notre Dame’s Bowl game. They are set to take on South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Heading into the draft, Isaiah Foskey is one of the highest-rated edge prospects. There is a widespread belief that he could make an appearance in the first round.