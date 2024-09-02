The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got a massive Week 1 win by defeating Texas A&M in College Station. It was quite the atmosphere, but Duke transfer Riley Leonard flexed his muscles with an impressive debut in Irish gear. Moreover, Leonard won against his former Duke coach, Mike Elko.

Notre Dame got the 23-13 victory in a back-and-forth battle. However, they came out of the game with a key injury to starting wide receiver Jordan Faison, who will miss one or two weeks due to an ankle injury, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

‘Marcus Freeman says wide receiver Jordan Faison out 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain.'

Faison was listed as a starter on the team's depth chart and had just two catches for 12 yards in the opener.

But, the sophomore from Fort Lauderdale is expected to be a big weapon for the Notre Dame offense, so it could be a tough loss for the next couple of weeks.

KK Smith to play more for Notre Dame

With Faison out for a week or two due to the injury, Freeman acknowledged that KK Smith will play a bigger role, per LeVon Whittaker.

‘Freeman says sophomore WR Jordan Faison will miss 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain. KK Smith moves up on the depth chart and “will see the field Saturday” Freeman said in Monday's press conference.'

KK Smith is a sophomore from Texas who did not see a target in the Week 1 win over the Aggies, but now he will be moving up and “see the field” in the Week 2 clash against Northern Illinois.

In 2023, Faison had just 14 catches for 207 yards with three scores in six games, but he is a key starter to the new-look Notre Dame offense with Leonard under center.

The silver lining for Notre Dame is they face Northern Illinois, Purdue, and Miami (Ohio) in the next three games, so there is no need to rush Faison back and risk further injury.