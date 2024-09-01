Marcus Freeman was not a Notre Dame football player or alumnus, but he exudes the passion of someone who has been embedded in the South Bend culture his whole life. To put it simply, this guy gets it.

He is the vibrant leader young fans can fully appreciate and buy into, but the results must follow. When high energy and preparation coalesce, great things are due to follow. That is what a packed crowd at Kyle Field begrudgingly witnessed on Saturday, as the No. 7 Fighting Irish earned a 23-13 victory over the home-team No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies.

But College Station was already soured on Freeman before the action even started. While Notre Dame was getting ready to run onto the field for its season opener, the young coach riled up the fervid Texas A&M fans, via Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame football deliver on the road

Freeman's confidence carried over into the game itself, as his team displayed the toughness and grit that the program's legacy was built on. Quarterback Riley Leonard, who was facing his former Duke head coach Mike Elko, had a pedestrian Notre Dame debut (18-of-30 passing for 158 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions), but the Irish still executed their game plan.

Knowing a slugfest was likely to ensue, the squad set the tone with its rushing attack and defense. Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love carried the ball 14 times for 91 yards and put Notre Dame up for good with a 21 -yard TD run with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Jadarian Price seized his own big moment, breaking loose for a 44-yard score in the third quarter.

The defense took care of the rest, hounding Aggies QB Conner Welgman all nightlong. The former five-star recruit completed only 40 percent of his passes for 3.3 yards per pass and threw two interceptions, courtesy of Adon Shuler and Unanimous All-American Xavier Watts. A critical fourth-down stop and subsequent field goal solidified the notable road win.

If people were unsure about Notre Dame football being a playoff-caliber team entering the 2024 campaign, one of their primary questions probably revolved around the opener versus Texas A&M. They checked that box and are now rolling with momentum to start the season.

It is clear, though, the Fighting Irish were amped up long before this Week 1 matchup. And it appears they have their head coach to thank for that. Marcus Freeman is intent on leading the program back to the top of the sport. Saturday's result, and the aura that accompanied it, suggests he is taking clear steps in that direction.