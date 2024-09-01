Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is grateful he got a win Saturday over Texas A&M, but the coach knows that his squad needs to play better. The Fighting Irish got a victory 23-13 on Saturday.

“Man, that was a huge victory for our program over a really, really good football team,” Freeman said, per ESPN. “That is an impressive football team. … It wasn't pretty. The defense played lights out, [forced] turnovers.”

Notre Dame spoiled the debut for Texas A&M coach Mike Elko. Elko took over the Aggies this season after coaching at Duke. Notre Dame pulled away in the second half of the contest, scoring 17 points after halftime to get the win.

Notre Dame football is expected to compete for College Football Playoff

The Fighting Irish entered the contest with a top 10 ranking, and high expectations for this season. Due to the expanded College Football Playoff, 12 teams will make the playoff this season. Notre Dame football, which hasn't been able to make the CFP in the past, has a chance this year to finally get the monkey off their back.

The Fighting Irish got the victory on the road in College Station, which will certainly help their profile. Notre Dame's offense put up 356 total yards, with a good balance. Quarterback Riley Leonard finished the contest with 158 passing yards. The running game gained 198 yards.

“It's tough, especially in that environment,” Leonard said, per ESPN. “That's an environment that I'm sure none of us have really ever played in before. The SEC is different. Coming down here in Texas is different. I remember looking up and trying to see the end of the stands and you literally just can't even see the top. Incredible place to play. Very grateful for the outcome, obviously.”

Freeman is now in his third season in South Bend. He won 19 games in his first two full seasons, and posted top 25 campaigns. The Fighting Irish weren't able to make CFP appearances, and a reason might be because the team plays as an independent. This campaign is arguably Freeman's best chance so far in his tenure to take a run at the national championship. Notre Dame hasn't won the championship since Lou Holtz was leading the program in 1988.

“I feel like if we can go into this environment and beat a team like that, that's coached as well as they are, I feel like that gives us all the confidence in the world to go into any environment in the country,” Leonard added.

Notre Dame football next plays Northern Illinois on Saturday.