Notre Dame football is entering the 2024 season with championship expectations. The Fighting Irish kick off the season with a huge matchup against No. 20 Texas A&M. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman appears to be confident heading into the big game and is not shy about his expectations for the season.

Freeman shared his optimistic view of the 2024 season Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“I’m at a place with high expectations, and any competitor wants that,” Freeman said. “I don’t want to be at a place where their expectations aren’t to make the playoffs. And that’s our expectation here — to make them, to win them and to win a championship.”

Freeman understands that even though he has high hopes for the Fighting Irish, the season will still present plenty of challenges.

“You dream about your season, that it’s going to be perfect, you’re going to win every game by a big margin, and it’s just going to be smooth sailing. But there are going to be challenges. How do you prepare your group for those times that are going to be difficult? That’s my ultimate goal. … My job is keep us all together and give this team a chance.”

Notre Dame will prove that they have what it takes to overcome adversity if they can walk out of Kyle Field with a win on Saturday.

Desmond Howard makes bold Notre Dame football claim if they can defeat Texas A&M

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M is one of the most anticipated matchups in the first week of college football. Analyst Desmond Howard dropped a bold take ahead of the game, suggesting that the result could have huge implications for Notre Dame.

“If [Notre Dame] wins on Saturday [vs. Texas A&M], you can just go ahead and write them in ink in the College Football Playoff,” Howard said Tuesday on ESPN's Get Up.

This Texas A&M game should be the most difficult matchup for Notre Dame of the entire season. Other difficult opponents include Florida State, USC, and Georgia Tech — but Texas A&M is on another level than those teams.

Therefore, it is easy to understand Howard's bold take. If the Fighting Irish can defeat the Aggies at Kyle Field, then they will have proven they have what it takes to win every game going into bowl season.

The whole nation will be watching Notre Dame and Texas A&M on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30PM ET.