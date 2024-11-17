After a convincing 35-14 win over the Virginia Cavaliers, Notre Dame football is riding high on an eight-game winning streak. Asked about whether the Fighting Irish will play another home game this year, which would require moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings, head coach Marcus Freeman believes the team deserves an opportunity, per The Athletic's Pete Sampson.

“What I think doesn't really matter. Let's give this program a chance to play in this stadium one more time. It doesn't matter what I think.”

Notre Dame forced the Cavaliers into five giveaways, four of which resulted in touchdowns. Quarterback Riley Leonard threw three touchdowns and added another 32 yards on the ground. Running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

It wasn't a perfect game against Virginia. Notre Dame football converted just 1-of-12 on third down. The Fighting Irish committed nine penalties and gave up two turnovers. After a hot start that saw Notre Dame score 28 points in the first half, they only scored seven points in the second half.

Marcus Freeman willing Notre Dame football forward

After the game, Freeman gave the Fighting Irish defense kudos for their strong game.

“When your defense is playing as well as we’re playing, it allows you to still be in the game and be in a position to win, maybe when you weren’t having the success you want offensively to start the game,” Freeman said. “And so the defense is doing a heck of a job, and offense is doing a good job, man. Let’s go to work. Let’s give this program a chance to play in this stadium one more time.”

Virginia fell to 5-5 on the season. Their 3-3 record in ACC play puts them seventh in the conference standings. They close out the season against No. 14 SMU and on the road against rival Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame football's strength is its passing defense. They held Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, benched at halftime, to 8-of-21 passing for 69 yards and three interceptions. The Fighting Irish lead the nation in pass-efficiency defense as they did last season.

When speaking about their CFP chances before this game against Virginia, ESPN's Pat McAfee praised Notre Dame football.

“I think the natural reaction is no (to ND not having any margin for error), but they have two wins against Top 25 teams. That's a big deal, I think. Whenever (the CFP) is looking at strength of schedule. And we all know coming into the this year, they had no opportunity to be one of the conference champions because they're independent.

“Since (ND's loss to Northern Illinois), Riley Leonard has 21 total touchdowns, one interception. You talk about back-to-back weeks with 50 points, I think they're putting football judgment out there that is very good.”

Notre Dame is projected at No. 7 in The Athletic's College Football Playoff. They have a 74% chance to make the playoff, 51% chance to host a playoff game and 5% odds to win the championship.