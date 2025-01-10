Relying on college kickers is a risky endeavor, but it proved to be worth it last night for the Notre Dame football program, which defeated Penn State 27-24 after Mitch Jeter nailed a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Jeter's kick, his second of the night, not only made him the hero in South Bend, Indiana, but it also stopped a worrying streak of kickers failing in the biggest moments in college football. According to ESPN, kickers were 0-4 when attempting go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter of CFP games. Fortunately for Jeter and the Fighting Irish, he became the first to break the mold and lead the Notre Dame football team to its first national title game in more than a decade.

Expand Tweet

Jeter's make was also a special moment for his father, Andrew, who was in attendance to watch — and celebrate — his son's game-winner. Andrew, a chiropractor, helped Mitch work through injuries this season, during which Mitch struggled.

After making 23 of 25 field goal attempts over the past two seasons, Jeter had converted on just 11 of his 18 attempts this season, including a stretch to end the regular season in which he missed four of five attempts. In the CFP, however, Mitch has been dynamite; he is seven of eight on field goals, including six-for-six on attempts between 40 and 49 yards, and eight-for-eight on extra points.

Expand Tweet

Now, Mitch Jeter and the Notre Dame football team have punched their proverbial tickets to Atlanta, where they will face either Ohio State and Texas for the national championship in 10 days. The Irish, despite being one of the most popular and recognizable programs in college football, have not won a national title since 1988.

The Buckeyes and Longhorns, whoever triumphs in tonight's Cotton Bowl, will serve as Notre Dame's toughest test this season, even taking into account the number of top 25 teams the Irish have faced — and beaten — during their magical run to the CFP final.