The Notre Dame football program took a tough loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies in their second week of the season. The 16-14 defeat was unexpected, considering Notre Dame is slated to be a College Football Playoff contender. Starting quarterback Riley Leonard had a tough day on Saturday and suffered an injury that has his status for the next week up in the air.

Leonard suffered a posterior labrum injury on his non-throwing shoulder during Notre Dame's loss to NIU, per Irish Illustrated. After undergoing an MRI during the weekend, Leonard's status for the team's next game against Purdue on Saturday is unclear.

Hopefully, Riley Leonard will be able to have a safe and efficient recovery from his injury.

Leonard had a solid showing in Week 1 against Texas A&M. The senior QB totaled 158 yards, going 18-for-30 on his passes in the 23-13 win. However, Leonard struggled against NIU. Specifically, he threw a costly interception at the end of the game that helped seal the Huskies' 16-14 win. Leonard gave a responsible admission on the mishap after the matchup:

“It was a completely bad read,” Leonard said, per ESPN News Services. “That single high safety was attached to the inside post. I thought he wouldn't attach again. Bad eyes, bad feet, bad ball. That resulted in a pick. Can't happen. Completely my fault.”

Once Leonard returns to full strength, he will surely overcome his woes and help the Notre Football squad get back on track.

The Fighting Irish entered the 2024 season with high expectations after they went 10-3 during their previous campaign. Notre Dame was not able to make the CFP, but fans and analysts believe they have a shot for the 2024-25 Playoff.

It will take a strong effort and mental resilience for the Notre Dame football program to shake off the early-season struggles and get back in the picture.