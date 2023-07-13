Notre Dame football's new quarterback Sam Hartman is excited to join a “historic program” for his sixth season of college football.

In an interview on SportsCenter, Hartman said, “Hearing your name side by side with one of the most historic programs in the country is very cool but also humbling. You know the expectations of being a Notre Dame Football player and a Notre Dame quarterback,” per Notre Dame Football's official twitter account.

Sam Hartman on @SportsCenter. “Hearing your name side by side with one of the most historic programs in the country is very cool but also humbling. You know the expectations of being a Notre Dame Football player and a Notre Dame quarterback.” #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lilh4K5zko — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 13, 2023

Hartman officially transferred to Notre Dame on January 5th and was largely considered the best quarterback available in the transfer portal.

Like Hartman said, joining Notre Dame comes with a lot of history and prestige. He now will follow in the footsteps of great Fighting Irish quarterbacks before him including Joe Theismann, Paul Hornung, Brady Quinn and Joe Montana. Aside from prestige at the quarterback position, Notre Dame's reputation is so large that the team doesn't even need to belong to a conference.

Hartman has another year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he'll be spending it with the Fighting Irish. He most likely will try to head into the NFL draft following his final year as a college starter.

Sam Hartman joins Notre Dame this season after finishing a five-year college career quarterbacking for Wake Forest University. He transferred to the Fighting Irish after one of the finest careers in Wake Forest history. He accumulated 12,967 yards over five years, the second-most passing yards in ACC history (only Phillip Rivers has more), and is also first in ACC career passing touchdowns with 110.