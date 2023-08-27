Notre Dame's battle against Navy was the start of the 2023 college football season, and all eyes were on Sam Hartman as he made his debut with the Fighting Irish. After spending five years at Wake Forest, Hartman is looking to prove that he can make the jump and lead Notre Dame to success under center.

It was only one game against an overmatched opponent in Navy, but Hartman looked great in his debut for Notre Dame (19/23, 251 YDS, 4 TD). After the game, though, Hartman made sure to not let the success of one game get to his head, as he praised the folks around him for doing much of the heavy-lifting on the day.

“We had a great plan. We went out and executed it, not really depending on my abilities. It was more the guys around us. Jaden Greathouse, a freshman out there making plays. No moment's too big kind of deal.” – Sam Hartman, Irish Illustrated

Hartman certainly benefited from some big plays from the playmakers around him, as Jaden Greathouse ripped off a pair of touchdowns, and Audric Estime held down the fort in the backfield. However, Hartman looked poised and under control throughout this game, which is a great sign for Notre Dame's future prospects on the season.

With a dominant victory under their belts, Notre Dame will now turn their attention to their upcoming matchup against Tennessee State. Similar to their bout with Navy, this is a matchup that Notre Dame will be heavily favored to win, and if Hartman can deliver the goods once again, it seems likely that the Fighting Irish will be able to push their record to 2-0 on the season.