Two struggling ACC teams take the court as Notre Dame visits Boston College. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Boston College prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Notre Dame comes into the game just 7-10 on the year, and just 2-4 in conference play. There have been plenty of struggles for the Irish, losing to teams such as Georgetown and the Citadel. They have also lost their last two, but the last time out was a hard-fought game with Duke. Notre Dame was down just one at the half and would keep it close in the second half, consistently getting within one possession. They were never able to tie the game though, and would ned up falling 67-59.

Meanwhile, Boston College enters the game at 10-6 on the year, but they are just 1-4 in conference play. The one win in conference play was over a struggling Georgia Tech team, and they have lost the two games since. Last time out, it was against a ranked Clemson squad. While Boston College kept it close in the first half, Clemson kept it comfortable most of the second half. They were up as much as 17 in the game and would go on to win 89-78.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Boston College Odds

Notre Dame: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Boston College: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 135.5 (-1150

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How to Watch Note Dame vs. Boston College

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread

Notre Dame sits 160th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 305th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 48th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Notre Dame is 345th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 292nd in effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton leads the way in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 16.2 points per game this year. He is shooting 40.4 percent this year. Still, he has struggled some from three this year, sitting with a 29.2 percent shooting percentage from three. This is true for the next two highest scorers. J.R. Konieczny and Braden Shrewsberry come next on the team in scoring. Konieczny is scoring just 9.5 points per game this year while scoring 43.7 percent overall and 31.7 percent from three. Shrewsberry comes in with 8.3 points per game this year, shooting 35.3 percent on the year and 32.3 percent from three.

In the rebounding game, they are 96th in the nation, but they do rank 53rd in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Two men lead the way in rebounding this year. Konieczny comes in with 5.9 rebounds on the year and Tae Davis comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game. Still, this is a total team effort here, as Notre Dame averages 37.4 rebounds per game this year.

The Notre Dame defense is solid. They are 30th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 38th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton is a major force here as well. Not only is he a solid on-ball defender, he comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread

Boston College sits 88th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 51st on the offense side of the ranking, but sit 160th on the defensive side. Boston College sits 54th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 62nd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Quinten Post leads the way here. He comes in with 16.9 points per game this year and is doing well. He is hitting 51.1 percent this year. Claudell Harris Jr. comes in with 15.7 points per game this year and is also shooting well, with 48.9 percent this year. Finally, Jaesen Zackery has been solid, with 11.7 points per game this year, while they have 4.4 assists per game this year.

Boston College is not great at rebounding, sitting 169th in the nation in rebounds per game. The post leads the way here too. He comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game this year, while Devin McGlockton comes in second on the team. McGlockton comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game this year.

Boston College is 203rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 200th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Post and McGlockton have been important here as well. Post comes in with 2.1 blocks per game this year while McGlockton comes in with 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final Notre Dame-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Neither team is coming in. to the game playing great. The Notre Dame offense is dreadful. They struggle to shoot and consistently have underperformed. Still, Boston College will not be able to slow down Notre Game in the rebounding game. This will give them plenty of opportunities, especially if Boston College does not shoot well. This will be a sloppy game, which is why the total is so low in this one. Do not hit the under though, the total is too low for that. Instead, take Notre Dame to cover in this one.

Final Notre Dame-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame +7.5 (-110)